US health secretary to visit coronavirus testing site Tuesday in Dallas

DALLAS — The U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services will tour a COVID-19 testing site Tuesday in Dallas and then meet with both FedEx leaders and representatives of the Strategic National Stockpile who are working to distribute protective equipment to frontline health care workers.

“The Trump Administration has worked to equip states like Texas with the tools needed to beat the virus, from testing supplies and data expertise to PPE shipments, therapeutics, and an eventual vaccine,” said Secretary Alex Azar in a written statement.

On Tuesday, Azar will visit the federally-funded testing site in Dallas.

Later in the day, Azar will meet with leadership at a FedEx facility near DFW Airport and with personnel from the Strategic National Stockpile.

Both groups are part of Project Air Bridge, a federal effort for the Trump administration to partner with private companies and reduce the time it takes for U.S. medical supply distributors to receive personal protective equipment and other critical supplies.

“I look forward to meeting with, hearing from, and thanking Texans on the front-lines combating the coronavirus, including the federal, state, and private partners who are shipping critical lifesaving supplies around the country, about the hard work they’re doing and the steps we’re taking together to defeat the virus,” Azar said in the written statement.

July has been the toughest month yet in this state’s fight to control the coronavirus.

For seven days this month, Texas recorded more than 10,000 new daily cases of the novel coronavirus. The seven-day average of fatalities is also rising in Texas all month, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.