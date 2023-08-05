Trauma toolkit: Resources for managing your mental health

DALLAS — Whether it's dealing with the loss of a loved one, experiencing an act of violence, or struggling with anxiety, managing trauma can be difficult.
Identifying ways to effectively cope with and manage trauma can reduce the long-term effects on your brain and body.
Browse this comprehensive toolkit with mental health resources for all ages.
NATIONAL RESOURCES:
- AFT- Share my trauma lesson plans for all ages
- American Psychology Association- When to consider therapy
- Compassionate Friends online grief support
- Finding help during and after trauma
- NACG- Dealing with grief videos, chats, and articles in English and Spanish
- NASP- How to deal With violence
- NCTSN- Coping with trauma guides for communities, families and individuals in English and Spanish
- Parents Together Age-specific talking guide
- Tips to tame stress
RESOURCES FOR CHILDREN:
RESOURCES FOR TEENS:
RESOURCES FOR COLLEGE STUDENTS:
RESOURCES FOR ADULTS:
RESOURCES FOR SCHOOLS:
ACTIVE SHOOTER SAFETY, TRAUMA RESPONSE AND PREPAREDNESS:
MENTAL HEALTH RESOURCES:
- Here For Texas tips, free apps, self-care and support groups
- How to talk to children about mental health
- Mental health free screening tests