Trauma toolkit: Resources for managing your mental health

Managing emotions after experiencing or being exposed to violence can be a challenge at any age. This comprehensive toolkit is one place to start.

DALLAS — Whether it's dealing with the loss of a loved one, experiencing an act of violence, or struggling with anxiety, managing trauma can be difficult. 

Identifying ways to effectively cope with and manage trauma can reduce the long-term effects on your brain and body.

Browse this comprehensive toolkit with mental health resources for all ages.

NATIONAL RESOURCES:

RESOURCES FOR CHILDREN:

RESOURCES FOR TEENS:

RESOURCES FOR COLLEGE STUDENTS:

RESOURCES FOR ADULTS:

RESOURCES FOR SCHOOLS:

ACTIVE SHOOTER SAFETY, TRAUMA RESPONSE AND PREPAREDNESS:

MENTAL HEALTH RESOURCES:

MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES AND ASSISTANCE GROUPS:

