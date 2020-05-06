Walking more? Here's the right way to do it if there are no sidewalks

It's best to walk toward oncoming traffic.

Ever since coronavirus made its way to cities and towns across America, people have been getting out a lot more.

Sidewalks are full of runners, bikers and walkers.

However, where do you walk if there’s no sidewalk to walk on?

Believe it or not, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has specific guidelines for walking where there are no sidewalks.

First, walking toward oncoming traffic is recommended. By doing so, walkers are able to use their eyes and ears to spot oncoming traffic, making it easier to avoid any oncoming danger.

Conversely, walking in the same direction as traffic only hinders awareness. Going with the flow of traffic, walkers are only able to hear traffic, but not see it.

However, if you’re using a mode of transportation with wheels (rollerblades, bicycle, etc), you should always go in the same direction as traffic. It is more difficult to abruptly change direction on wheels than on foot.

Anytime you go out for a walk, it’s recommended that you wear bright clothing, especially when there are no sidewalks. That allows drivers to see you more easily and avoid any potential accidents.

Lastly, until they’re about 10 years old, children have 30% less peripheral vision than adults. So, parents, be sure that young children do not walk alone and are always supervised.

For more information on the NHTSA guidelines, visit their website.