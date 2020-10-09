Texas to award millions in grant money to organizations that provide mental health services

The North Texas Behavioral Health Authority is receiving more than $1.4 million, the most of any organization in the region.

On National Suicide Prevention Day, state officials announced they are awarding $45 million in grant funds to organizations that provide mental health services across the state.

Millions of dollars will go to a number of North Texas organizations over the next two years, according to Texas Health and Human Services.

“The Community Mental Health Grant Program allows Texas to provide additional and vital mental health support to residents in need,” said Sonja Gaines, a deputy executive commissioner of the state health services, in a release.

The funds are going to 53 different organizations, including health authorities, nonprofits, academic institutions and government agencies, officials said.

The money will help expand outpatient treatment, extend some services, promote recovery and help with crisis respite and stabilization.

Here's a look at the organizations in North Texas that were awarded funds:

Collin County, $72,912, located in McKinney

Communities In Schools of North Texas, $694,744, located in Lewisville

Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council Education and Research Foundation, Inc., $160,680, located in Irving

Helen Farabee Centers, $58,752, located in Wichita Falls

MHMR of Tarrant County, $813,164, located in Fort Worth

North Texas Behavioral Health Authority, $1,415,136, located in Dallas

Pecan Valley MHMR Region, $660,938, located in Granbury

The program was funded by a 2019 appropriation by the 86th Texas Legislature, according to state officials.

If you are having thoughts of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

