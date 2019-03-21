FORT WORTH, Texas — Tarrant County health officials have confirmed its first case of measles since January 2015.

The Tarrant County case is the fourth confirmed measles diagnosis so far this year in North Texas. However, health officials said the Tarrant County case isn't related to the other three.

The diagnosed patient had recently traveled out of the country to "an area experiencing an increase in measles cases," said Vinny Taneja, the director of Tarrant County Public Health, in a statement released late Thursday morning.

Earlier this week, health officials in Collin County confirmed its second case of measles in Collin County. The first case confirmed this year in North Texas was reported in February in Denton County.

RELATED: Second measles case confirmed in Collin County, officials say

RELATED: 1 case of measles reported in Denton County, health officials confirm

"Tarrant County Public Health reminds residents that measles is a vaccine-preventable disease," read a statement from Al Roy, a spokesman with the county. "Adults who have received a measles vaccine series are considered immune. Those who have not been immunized against measles, or have never had measles, should contact their healthcare provider. Residents considering foreign travel should always check their health status beforehand."

The Texas Department of State Health Services has confirmed 14 measles cases in Texas this year. In 2018, nine cases were confirmed in Texas, and one in 2017.

RELATED: LAX measles concern: passenger on layover had illness

RELATED: Man who got measles after not getting vaccinated shares his message for parents

RELATED: VERIFY: Yes, measles vaccinations have increased following outbreaks