The concept is simple.

“You lay down, we stretch you,” said Becca Menhart, operations manager at Stretch Zone in Dallas.

Menhart and her stretch practitioners are all personal trainers and go through an additional special 40-hour training specific to Stretch Zone.

“We secure you in a way that you’re not really able to do on your own,” Menhart explained. “So we work with those specific angles and we know exactly how far to push you.”

This is critical because pushing yourself too hard could be damaging to the nervous system.

The benefits of stretching are really remarkable.

It’s a stress reliever and will decrease your risk of injury to joints, muscles and tendons. Stretching can also improve your posture, promote better circulation and reduce aches and pains.

“Typically, I hear hips, hamstrings and low back,” Menhart said. “Almost 98 percent of the time.”

Greg Greenberg, 59, was one of those people.

“I’ve had lower back problems for many, many years to the extent that I had surgery,” Greenberg said. “Most recently, I was having right leg pain, numbness, pins and needles … [I] couldn’t lay on my back for more than a couple of minutes.”

Greenberg tried Stretch Zone on a whim after a bunch of other treatments offered him only temporary relief.

“About two and a half weeks in, I was sleeping on my back. The pins and needles in my leg were gone,” Greenberg said, adding that he did two 30-minute stretch sessions per week, and didn’t change anything else in his routine.

Menhart, who is a certified yoga teacher, athletic trainer and has her master’s degree in Kinesiology will stretch pretty much anyone over the age of 14 with one exception: right now, they don’t stretch pregnant women.

Their team use different stretch methods—active, to warm up the muscles or restorative to cool them down—with the goal of helping your body overall feel just right.

“Being able to share flexibility and relaxation with people is a huge passion of mine,” Menhart said. “It’s very rewarding.”

To learn more about Stretch Zone or find a location close to you visit www.stretchzone.com.

