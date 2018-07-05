An Obama-era regulation went into effect this week that requires all chain restaurants to prominently display calorie counts on their menus.

The goal is to encourage people to make healthier choices, according to federal officials.

“Studies suggest that access to clear and consistent information about calories in restaurant items can help reduce calorie intake, which over time could make a difference in obesity rates,” the Food and Drug Administration said in a statement Monday.

Many fast food chains have already changed their menus.

However, all chains that serve food with 20 or more locations -- including movie theaters and grocers -- must now comply.

“Americans currently eat and drink about one-third of their calories away from home. At the same time, rates of child and adult obesity in the U.S. are at historic highs,” according to a statement from the FDA.

Some in the restaurant industry have argued the new law is expensive and puts a big burden on businesses.

FDA officials say they will be flexible for the first year and give companies options for how they can comply.

© 2018 KHOU