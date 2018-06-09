It takes someone with a big heart to work in a cardiac catheterization lab.

“I fell in love with the heart. It's the most beautiful organ ever,” said Chelsea Morris.

Morris has an exceptional heart. It’s just not expected to last much past the age of 50.

“I was diagnosed when I was 12,” Morris said of her Ehlers-Danlos diagnosis. It’s a rare disorder that affects connective tissues that support the skin, bones, blood vessels and organs.

“In a moment's notice my life can end,” Morris soberly said. “An aneurysm or a dissected aorta. Eight minutes and you bleed out.”

Morris, 28, refuses to live in fear. She graduated from El Centro College, worked as a bartender to put herself through school, struggled with dyslexia and attributes her persistence to her experience as a foster child.

“To show up to a foster family with just a backpack, you hope that they love you… you fight for it,” Morris said. “If someone told me I couldn't do something, I was going to do it and I was going to be the best at it and I wanted to succeed at all times.”

And she is succeeding. Morris works at Baylor Heart and Vascular alongside one of its top cardiologists

“It's easy to look at life and say you've been thrown the wrong cards and kind of give up, but you can also use that [experience] to help other people,” said cardiologist Ravi Vallabhan, who is also Morris’ doctor.

“From a disease stage, she's very stable and she's very tough,” Dr. Vallabhan added. “So that helps.”

While her years may be numbered, it’s hard to feel sorry for Morris, who is full of love and living life with more heart than a lot of us. One of her next big goals is to backpack Utah’s Mighty 5!

“I love hiking, I love volleyball, I love working out,” said Morris, who hopes to marry and be a mom someday.

“I don't take any painkillers, I don't want to be on medication every single day,” Morris said. “And a lot of people like me are.”

If it’s true that this precious organ responsible for pumping blood is also the center of our compassion, love and gratitude, well then Morris’ heart is simply perfect.

“There might not be a cure for my disorder, but there is a cure for others right now,” Morris said. “I just want to fix as many hearts as I can until mine gives out.”

