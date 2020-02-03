AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott responded to the CDC after a patient who tested positive for coronavirus was released in San Antonio. The governor called the actions "completely unacceptable."

The Texas governor spoke about the virus during a press conference for an economic development announcement Monday morning.

"What happened in San Antonio and what the CDC did is completely unacceptable," Gov. Abbott said. "It appears to be a case of negligence with regard to allowing this person who had the coronavirus to leave."

Abbott added that a letter is being sent to the CDC with corrections expected. The letter was created in conjunction with a conversation Abbott had with Vice President Mike Pence and other officials Monday morning.

RELATED:

Released San Antonio patient tests positive for coronavirus, CDC says

Health officials: 'Low risk' of exposure to San Antonio residents from patient with positive coronavirus test

According to the governor, he does not want any other patients in San Antonio to be released on Monday.

"There were people scheduled to be released from Lackland Air Force Base today. Our demand and our expectation are that those people will not be allowed to go home today," Abbott said. "They will not be allowed to go home until the CDC can guarantee that they have no trace of coronavirus and pose no threat to the expansion of the coronavirus anywhere in the country."

There are currently 11 people at the Texas Center for Infectious Disease who have tested positive for the coronavirus. These are mild cases, Abbott said.

The CDC currently conducts two tests 24 hours apart, and if they are both negative, patients are released, according to the governor.

"That was one of the mistakes here," Abbott said, referring to the person in San Antonio who was released.

Abbott said the woman was released before the test results from the third test came back positive for coronavirus.

Gov. Abbott now wants three tests to be done 48 hours apart.

"The CDC must improve the protocols and be absolutely certain that before they allow anybody to be released from any location in San Antonio that they can ensure the public that whoever they're releasing does not have the coronavirus," Abbott said.

Health officials in San Antonio said the patient with coronavirus that was released posed a low risk to the public.

RELATED VIDEO: Coronavirus taking toll on Austin businesses

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Here's what you need to know when you vote in Texas on Super Tuesday

Protesters calling for Austin mayor, 5 council members to resign

Thousands sign petition calling on SXSW to cancel 2020 event as coronavirus spreads