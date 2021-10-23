CDC: Salmonella outbreak linked to salami snacks sold at Trader Joe's

At least 20 people in eight states, a majority of them children, were sickened in a growing salmonella outbreak linked to salami snacks, according to federal health officials.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert Saturday, warning businesses and consumers not to eat, sell or serve Citterio-brand Premium Italian-Style Salame Sticks. The cured meat product is sold at Trader Joe's and may be found at other stores across the U.S.
Out of the nine sickened people health officials interviewed, eight reported eating or maybe eating the salami snack before getting sick. At least three people have been hospitalized, according to the CDC.
Health officials said anyone who has the product at home should throw them away and wash containers that may have touched the meat. An investigation is ongoing to determine if additional products may be contaminated.
Earlier this week, another nationwide food safety alert linked onions to a large salmonella outbreak that sickened hundreds of people and caused nearly 130 related hospitalizations.
Most people infected with Salmonella experience common symptoms such as diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. The symptoms can start within hours or up to six days after swallowing the bacteria, and most people recover without treatment within 4-7 days. Children under age 5, adults 65 and older and people with weakened immune systems may experience more severe illness that may lead to hospitalization, according to the CDC.