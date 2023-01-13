New protections for pregnant workers kick in soon. Many companies are not prepared.

The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act extends the Americans with Disabilities Act to cover pregnant workers.

TEXAS, USA — Editor's note: This article was originally published in the Dallas Business Journal here.

The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act goes into effect June 27, but many large companies aren't ready.

According to a survey of 600 human-resources professionals at large companies by leave and accommodations software maker AbsenceSoft, 50% of HR departments at companies with more than 5,000 employees said they were not prepared or are just starting to prepare for the new law and its provisions. Additionally, 43% of respondents were not familiar with or only somewhat familiar with the law.

The PWFA extends the Americans with Disabilities Act to cover pregnant workers — which means businesses with 15 or more employees must provide reasonable accommodations related to pregnancy, childbirth or related conditions. The legislation passed in late 2022, but the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission will start taking complaints under the new law on June 27.

“Organizations and HR leaders need to start preparing now for the PWFA to ensure they stay compliant and employees have access to the accommodations they are entitled to under this new law from day one,” said Mark Schiff, CEO of AbsenceSoft, in a statement announcing the survey results.

About 72% of the HR leaders surveyed said they expect to see an increase in accommodation requests. Nearly half (49%) expect to receive between 11% and 40% more requests, according to the survey, while another 33% anticipate requests rising by 41% or more.

Employers in the survey said they could accommodate workers with job modifications and flexible hours. About 44% said they were prepared to reduce time standing, while 43% said they would reduce lifting requirements. About 38% said they were willing to offer additional break times as well as options for remote and hybrid work.

But about 25% were not prepared to offer intermittent leave, and 17% said they couldn’t offer leaves of absence.

“Most large employers are prepared to accommodate pregnant workers with job modifications and flexible hours, but the study shows fewer are ready to offer leave — something that may be necessary under the new law," Schiff said in the statement. "Offering a seamless way for employees to request an accommodation can make a big impact in making employees feel valued and appreciated and keep the company compliant.”

Previously, business owners had to ensure they did not discriminate against pregnant workers in job opportunities or policies. Now they must ensure those workers can get accommodations if they need them.

Legal experts have told The Playbook the guiding principal for business owners looking to accommodate pregnant workers is whether the accommodation takes away a core function of the job. If a job requires lifting 30-pound boxes, and the worker can't do it, that could be considered an accommodation that falls outside of being reasonable.

However, business owners should see if that worker could instead transfer, temporarily or otherwise, to a different job at the company if one is open. Ultimately, each case has to be considered on its own merits.

The EEOC website provides some examples of reasonable accommodations, which include flexible hours, closer parking to the office, additional break time, or leave or time off to recover from childbirth. Different workers will need different accommodations, however, and it's the responsibility of management to engage in direct discussions to figure out what those needs are.

“When managing accommodation requests, a critical requirement is to engage in the interactive process, yet 44% of respondents reported not having enough time to create one,” said Seth Turner, AbsenceSoft co-founder and chief strategy officer. “Technology can make it easy to eliminate the unknowns and manual processes and can ultimately help a company bring consistency and visibility into the process so they can own the end-to-end employee experience.”

Employers also should already be aware of the Providing Urgent Maternal Protections for Nursing Mothers Act, also called the PUMP Act, which mandates employers provide breastmilk pumping breaks for women who have recently had children.

There was already a provision under the Fair Labor Standards Act that required employers to provide break time for workers who needed to pump breast milk, but that provision only existed for so-called “exempt” workers, or those exempt from overtime.

The new law expanded the pool of covered workers by millions and requires employers to provide a private, non-bathroom space complete with power and a refrigerator to accommodate employees who pump while working.

In fresh guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor, which oversees the enforcement of the new law, it's clear businesses also will need to take remote workers into account to ensure they are given the breaks to which they are entitled.