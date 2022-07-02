Pop-up clinic in Oak Cliff offers free HIV testing, health services to educate community, fight stigma

Several groups and businesses partnered to bring health care resources to Dallas County residents in zip code 75216 during National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day.

DALLAS — It was a busy afternoon at the corner of Ledbetter and Sunnyvale in East Oak Cliff on Monday.

Workers and volunteers were eagerly preparing for a pop-up clinic in a retail parking lot. The effort was about community awareness and prevention on National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day.

“This is right in the center of what I call the hot zone,” explained Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price as he walked the area.

The location is in the center of a zip code where reported cases of HIV and syphilis are high, according to health care workers and county leaders.

“Unfortunately, when we look at the data, 75216 is leading the county,” Commissioner Price explained.

It is also an area where community organizers, like Pat Ford of Dallas Community Fellowship, Inc., understand how some of those who are testing positive with the virus are getting younger.

“HIV actually starts at the age of 14 in our community," Ford said. "So, it’s very important that we bring the awareness."

Annually, people recognize National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day on Feb. 7. It’s part of an effort to educate communities about HIV prevention, testing, treatment, and stigma. It’s a significant task, knowing a lot of the public health attention, especially during the pandemic, has been focused on COVID-19.

“I mean, COVID is not the only health issue in the community," Price said. "Yeah, it’s prevalent. But we need to understand that there are other health indexes that we need to deal with."

Neighbors who stopped by the pop-up clinic had access to free HIV tests. COVID tests, vaccines, boosters, rent assistance and utility assistance were also part of the event hosted by Commissioner Price, Dallas County Health and Human Services, Williams’ Chicken, and a variety of other community partners.

County workers said they’ll continue bringing awareness to these critical public health issues every day.