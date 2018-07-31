More than three-fourths of Texans believe the benefits of child vaccinations outweigh the risk, according to a new poll released Tuesday.

Seventy-eight percent of Texans polled agreed that children should be vaccinated, the Texas Lyceum Poll found. Thirteen percent said that risks of the vaccines outweigh the benefits, while another 16 percent said parents should be able to opt out of vaccinations.

Texas law allows parents to opt their children out of vaccinations "for reasons of conscience, including a religious belief," according to the Department of State Health Services.

A study reported by the Washington Post in June found that Fort Worth, Plano, Houston and Austin were among the metro areas with the most non-medical vaccination exemptions in the country.

The Texas Lyceum, a nonprofit, non-partisan group, conducts polls annually on political and policy issues. This year's poll was overseen by University of Texas at Austin professor Daron Shaw and Texas Lyceum research director Joshua Blank. The poll surveyed 1,178 adults in Texas.

Poll: Most Texans think Medicare, Medicaid should continue

The poll results released Tuesday also included Texans' views on healthcare: 46 percent said it's not the government's responsibility to provide healthcare, but 84 percent said government programs like Medicare and Medicaid should continue.

When it comes to legislators, 53 percents of Texans disapproved of the way Donald Trump is handling the healthcare issue. That numbers was higher for Congress – 61 percent disapproved of the way Republicans are handling healthcare, while 58 percent disapproved of Democrats.

