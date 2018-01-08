It's a very popular workout and Pilates studios are sprouting across North Texas.

"I had no idea what I was getting myself into," said Amanda Johnson.

Johnson, 38, started classes three months after her third baby was born.

"I was looking for a way to get back in shape after having three babies in four years," Johnson said. "And I just couldn't believe how radically it changed my body in under a month."

Pilates was developed in the 1920s by creator Joseph Pilates. Traditionally, the movements focus on core strength, proper alignment and muscle balance.

"[It] targets all these little muscles you had no idea existed but help in everyday life," said Brittany Grignon, operating owner of Session Pilates in Uptown Dallas.

Their classes are so popular that sometimes students have to reserve spots weeks in advance, and Grignon and her business partner are expanding to a second location in Lakewood.

"The best thing about reformer Pilates is it forces you to use both sides of the movement," Grignon explained. "Not just the shortening of the muscle... [also] the resisting and lengthening out."

At Session, Grignon and her instructors use a piece of equipment called a reformer with springs to add resistance.

The low impact exercises are said to create that quintessential long lean look. And if you think this is just another trendy millennial thing, it's not.

"The whole concept of trying something new is what keeps you young," said 73-year old Yolanda Gooding, who has been taking Pilates classes for eight years. Gooding credits this type of exercise for helping her with balance, flexibility, mobility and good posture.

"As you get older, you tend to get too loose... Is that a good way of putting it? So, this was good. It really helped me," Gooding said.

