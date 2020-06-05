Texas pediatricians urge parents not to skip their children's appointments during the pandemic

Some diagnoses "can really only be picked up by exam by the physician," Dr. Justin Smith said, adding vaccines are also important not to skip.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Finley Perkins was just four months old when the pandemic hit, and her mom Kerry decided that was not the time for a check-up.

But fast-forward to this week, and the Grapevine mother was still concerned as Finley's six-month appointment crept up.

"I’m so nervous bringing her in," she said. "I just didn’t want her to get it. I didn’t want to be exposed, you know?"

She's not alone.

Dr. Justin Smith with Cook Children's Pediatrics said parents have been voicing those worries.

"I think the biggest concern is are they going to be at risk for contracting disease when they come into the office," he said.

Cook Children's Pediatrics reports a 55% decline in appointments when comparing April 2019 to April 2020. Part of that, Smith said, was from changes made in the office due to the pandemic, but the other part was from parents canceling or postponing appointments.

But the offices have started seeing more patients in person again, with stringent safety precautions in place, and Smith said now is not the time for parents to skip their children's wellness checks.

"We do lots of things at our check-ups that may not be clear to everyone," he said. "We’re screening for growth. We often find children who aren’t growing in the way they should or they're gaining weight too quickly. We screen for hearing and vision, we screen for anxiety and depression."

"There are cancers and other diagnoses that can really only be picked up by exam by the physician, and a delay in those diagnoses can have implications in terms of how severe the illness is when it is caught," Smith continued.

He added it's important not to skip vaccines, either.

"The last thing we want is for a delay in vaccines to put us at risk for a whooping cough outbreak when everyone does get back together," the doctor said.

After talking to Dr. Smith, Kerry Perkins chose not to skip Finley's six-month appointment.

"I didn’t want to get super behind on her vaccinations," she said. "I just didn’t want to risk her being exposed to anything, but in all reality, the doctor’s office is probably the safest place we could be right now. It was so clean. They took all the right preventative measures."

She was pleased to see how much detail went into the appointment screenings and that everyone was wearing masks and sanitizing.

Someone else was pleased, too.

"Her big sister was very concerned she was going to the doctor. Libby, are you happy Dr. Smith had a safe office?" she asked her other daughter during a Zoom call Wednesday.

"Yes," said big sister Libby.