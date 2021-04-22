North Texas doctor shares how you can protect your mental, emotional health amid difficult year of mass shootings and police violence

Health care professionals say it's important to take a break from negative images and headlines. Dr. Keisha Williams-Lankford said balance is key during tough times.

DALLAS — The images of police shootings, mass shootings and other senseless violent crimes have been dominating local and national headlines.

The stories and videos are difficult for many to watch. Yet, the incidents continue to happen.

That’s why emotional and mental health care professionals say it’s important for people to find mental and emotional balance.

”I certainly feel the grief, the overwhelming grief and frustration of communities,” said Dr. Keisha Williams-Lankford.

Lankford specializes in emotional counseling and other critical work through her Cedar Hill, Texas-based practice "Lankford Avenue."

She said the graphic images on constant replay can be overwhelming.

”You have to do some intentional deliberate things to keep the balance in life,” advised Lankford.

The doctor believes we are what we consume. So, finding balance is key.

”What I mean by balance, is making sure you are listening to motivational videos. Make sure you are doing your part, allowing that negativity to feed you in a positive way,” explained Lankford.

When the stories and images become too much, be intentional about taking breaks.

”If you’re not doing anything to release the stress, it weighs on your body,” added Lankford.

She suggests taking walks, running, or getting outside with the children.

”You’ve got to do something to exert that energy, that negative energy. You’ve got to detox. We have to detox emotion. If you don’t, they stay in and fester,” said Lankford.

Positivity and self-care matter. That’s where healthcare professionals believe motivational messages can help.

”Motivational and inspirational videos are accessible. Play one each day. Just to remind yourself of your purpose,” suggested Lankford.