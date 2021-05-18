What to know about the face mask policies at college campuses in North Texas

Several college campuses in the state have eased their policies and eliminated face-mask requirements for vaccinated students and staff members.

DALLAS — As the spring semester wraps up for colleges through Texas, various campuses have updated their face mask policy to be aligned with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Last week, the CDC eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson.

Earlier this week, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order that prohibits governmental entities in the state from requiring or mandating mask-wearing. According to the governor's order, this includes counties, cities, school districts, public health authorities, or government officials.

Public schools in Texas are allowed to follow current mask-wearing guidelines through June 4, the order states. But after that date, face masks are no longer required for students, teachers, parents, or other staff members on campus.

Below is a list of colleges throughout North Texas and their current policies regarding face masks.

Collin College

Collin College states that the use of masks or facial coverings will no longer be required this summer and for the fall 2021 semester. Click here to view the latest school guidelines.

Southern Methodist University

SMU is no longer requiring masks to be worn on campus with a few exceptions. The mask requirement is lifted immediately except in classrooms and the Dr. Bob Smith Health Center.

Masks will continue to be required in all classrooms for the duration of the current term which concludes on May 28. Click here for the latest information.

Texas Christian University

TCU says face coverings and social distancing are optional for fully vaccinated individuals. TCU said it expects campus members who are not fully vaccinated to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Click here for the latest information.

University of North Texas

UNT eliminated outdoor mask requirements on campus on May 14. The university said masks will not be required for people who have vaccinated for the fall semester, but social distancing will continue. Click here for more information.

University of Texas at Dallas

UT Dallas says fully vaccinated people may resume indoor and outdoor activities without wearing masks or physically distancing.

The university said unvaccinated individuals do not need to wear masks outdoors, except at crowded events, but should continue to mask and distance indoors. Click here for more information.

Below are the latest guidelines for other colleges in Texas:

Baylor

Baylor is no longer requiring face coverings indoors or outdoors for vaccinated individuals. Unvaccinated people are still required to wear face-coverings while indoors on campus. Click here for the latest information.

Texas A&M University:

Texas A&M University is no longer requiring face coverings on campuses. This is effective immediately and therefore applies to remaining commencement ceremonies, as well as indoor and outdoor facilities and venues.

The university said employees and students who have not been vaccinated, face coverings are highly recommended. Click here for the latest information.

Texas Tech University:

Texas Tech University said face coverings will now be optional. For those who have not been vaccinated, face coverings are highly recommended. Click here for the latest information.

University of Texas at Austin