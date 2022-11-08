South Dallas health center hosts pop-up clinic for monkeypox vaccines

"We're doing our part, not only for our community, but for society as a whole," said Billy Rogers, who received his first dose of the monkeypox vaccine.

DALLAS — Abounding Prosperity and Hope Health and Wellness Center began distributing monkeypox vaccines to at-risk groups in South Dallas on Thursday, Aug. 11, and plans to continue as long as Dallas County Health can continue sharing its supplies.

"Well we wanted to ensure vaccine equity," said Kirk Myers-Hill with Abounding Prosperity.

The nonprofit serving communities of color and LGBTQ communities in Dallas, received an initial 300 doses of monkeypox vaccine from Dallas County Health.

"And so people need the options to be able to come and receive services where they are most comfortable, and where they already know they can get those resources," Tamara Stephney, COO of Abounding Prosperity said. "Being able to provide these resources to our community is very important for me personally, as well as professionally."

"We think that if any portion of the community is at risk then all the community definitely should be concerned," said Myers-Hill.

Of the 701 monkeypox cases recorded in Texas so far, the state health department also reports 10 are women.

"We're doing our part, not only for our community, but for society as a whole," said Billy Rogers, who received his first dose of the monkeypox vaccine at the drive-up clinic at Hope Health & Wellness Center at 1619 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

"I think as not only an LGBTQ individual but an African American LGBTQ person in the community, it's my responsibility not only to protect myself but to protect others," said Rogers.

"Just because I don't want to even contract it or even like give it out to anyone else," said vaccine recipient Ryan Tatum.

"And by doing that," Rogers added, "by hopefully one day eradicating all these things, ultimately we're doing some good for the world."

Abounding Prosperity expects its initial supply of monkeypox vaccine to last about two weeks, after which they will seek more if demand continues.