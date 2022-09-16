x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Monkeypox

Monkeypox case confirmed at Fort Worth ISD school

Tarrant County Public Health notified the district of an individual at Arlington Heights High School who tested positive for the disease.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Tarrant County Public Health officials have confirmed a case of monkeypox found at Arlington Heights High School in Fort Worth. 

The individual will not be identified, the district said in a news release. 

Sanitizing began at the high school campus immediately as a precaution, the district added. 

Parents and staff were notified of the positive case by a letter sent by the district. Parents are advised to monitor their children's health for the next 21 days and call their doctor if symptoms arise. 

Monkeypox symptoms include: Fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion and a rash like pimples or blisters, usually first appearing on the face or inside the mouth then on other areas of the body. 

CDC advises avoiding close skin-to-skin contact with people who have rashes looking like monkeypox, avoiding contact with objects used by someone with monkeypox, and washing hands often with soap and water or an alcohol-based sanitizer, particularly before eating or after using the restroom. 

"The safety of all students is the district’s number one priority," the district wrote in a statement. "FWISD continues to work with Tarrant County Public Health officials to investigate the case."

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Data shows declining monkeypox cases in Dallas and Tarrant counties, but officials urge community not to let guard down

Before You Leave, Check This Out