FORT WORTH, Texas — If a mass shooting were to ever happen in Fort Worth, you might be called to help save lives.

MedStar Mobile Healthcare obtained hundreds of "Stop the Bleed" kits that can be given to bystanders in case of a mass shooting or other mass-trauma event.

“Giving them the equipment to be able to do that and sending them out to the area where people are injured will make a huge difference and help save lives,” said Matt Zavadksy, chief strategic integration officer for MedStar.

The handheld kits are designed to be easy to use even if you don’t have medical training.

“Any bystander can just follow the instructions and be able to control bleeding,” Zavadsky said.

MedStar acquired eight duffel bags, with 40 kits each, thanks to a $10,000 grant from the North Texas Regional Trauma Advisory Council.

The kits will be at large and crowded events around Fort Worth.

“At Panther Island, or at TCU or Texas Motor Speedway, the Arts Festival, Mayfest,” Zavadsky said. "We’re going to bring these kits to those areas."

"While the hope is you’ll never have to use them, it’s better for all of us to be prepared," Zavadsky said.

"You never know when you’re going to have an active shooter," Zavadsky said. "Now we can literally have five bystanders treat 40 people with one duffel bag."

While the kits are designed to be easy to use, MedStar offers additional "Stop the Bleed" training.

Click here to learn more about how to set up a training session.

