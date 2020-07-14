Medical City Healthcare temporarily suspends elective surgeries

Medical City Healthcare suspended elective surgeries for two weeks. Texas Health paused the scheduling of non-urgent elective surgeries requiring a hospital stay.

DALLAS — Medical City Healthcare is temporarily suspending elective surgeries for two weeks.

The hospital system said in a statement to WFAA that it is suspending elective surgeries from July 13-27 "to safely and quickly expand capacity and staff to care for hospitalized patients."

“In the spirit of Governor Abbott’s executive order regarding elective surgeries, Medical City Healthcare is committed to maintaining readiness and PPE, preserving hospital inpatient capacity, protecting our workforce and our ability to provide high-quality care for all of our patients,” the hospital system said in a statement.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation on July 9 that suspended elective surgeries in hospitals in several Texas counties, including Dallas County.

The order tells hospitals to "postpone surgeries and procedures that are not immediately, medically necessary to correct a serious medical condition or to preserve the life of a patient."

Starting last week, Texas Health paused “the scheduling of non-time-urgent elective surgeries and procedures that require a hospital stay at our wholly owned hospitals.”

"Procedures that have already been scheduled will continue at this time. Outpatient procedures can continue to be scheduled. Emergent and urgent inpatient cases will also continue,” Texas Health spokesperson Stephen O’Brien said in a statement.

Scheduling for elective, in-patient surgeries and procedures at Texas Health will resume July 27. Those surgeries will begin Aug. 3.

JPS Health in Fort Worth has also made adjustments. In a statement to WFAA, the hospital system said, “In our current operating phase, the elective surgeries being performed are those that do not typically require a hospital stay."

A spokesperson for Methodist Health System told WFAA they have not suspended surgeries at this time.

UT Southwestern said in a statement they have not had to scale back on surgical procedures.

Baylor Scott & White Health said they are not pausing elective procedures at this time. In a statement, the hospital system said, "We will continue to provide elective surgical care as long as we have sufficient capacity to do so while also caring for our COVID-19 patients."

"It is important to note that our clinics and surgery centers across the state remain open and operational, and we are seeing patients as scheduled," the hospital system said.

Methodist Health, UT Southwestern, and BSWH all said they are closely monitoring hospital bed capacity.