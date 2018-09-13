DALLAS — Nicole Bennett gave birth while shackled in 2012.

She was serving a three-year sentence for forgery in a federal prison in California at the time.

“No woman—no matter what she's done—should have to endure childbirth while shackled, and neither should her child,” Bennett said.

As the population of pregnant women behind bars grows, protecting them and their unborn children has become a bipartisan issue for women in Congress.

“The Pregnant Women in Custody Act of 2018” was introduced Thursday. The legislation seeks to create a national standard for the care of pregnant women in federal prison. It would require the Department of Justice to collect data on the mental and physical health of pregnant female prisoners in federal, state, tribal and local prisons and jails.

“The needs of a man is really different,” said Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif, in an interview with WFAA. “There are things that are very specific to women and the most obvious is pregnancy.”

Thirty-six Democratic female House members and 17 Republican female House members signed onto co-sponsor the legislation. That included Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-WA., the highest ranking Republican female in the House

“We have no higher responsibility than to care for a mother and her child,” Rodgers said.

Bass said the issue unites women across the political divide.

“You have women who are pro-choice and women who are not pro-choice, but one thing that we all have in common is concern over the health of a child,” she said.

The bill would prohibit restraints and restrictive housing of federal prisoners who are pregnant or have given birth within the last eight weeks, except in cases where the inmate is likely to try to escape or physically harm themselves.

When it does occur, prison officials would be required to report it to the agency director. A summary of the reports would be submitted annually to Congress.

“The Bureau of Prisons will tell you that there is no policy to shackle women,” Bass said. “The reality is that it’s the practice.”

The legislation would require the DOJ to establish minimum standards of health care for pregnant women, as well as require additional training for federal correctional officers.

“Our legislation will help prevent injury, enhance well-being, and establish much-needed standards of care,” said Rep. Mia Love, R-Utah. “It reflects the belief that we can uphold the law while also supporting humanity.”

The number of incarcerated females has increased by more than 800 percent over the past three decades.

Pamela Winn was six weeks pregnant when she was sentenced to 78 months in prison.

Winn, founder of a nonprofit that works with formerly incarcerated women, said she tripped while shackled. She said she miscarried because she didn't receive proper medical care.

“Not a day goes by that I don’t think about the life that could have been,” Winn said.

The legislation takes a carrot – without the stick – approach to trying to improve state and local prisons and jails.

It would direct the federal officials to provide training and technical assistance to states in an effort to limit the use of shackles and restrictive housing. It’d provide grant funding to states that are taking steps to address the needs of pregnant prisoners.

In 2009, Texas passed a law that required county jails to have a policy on file for the handling of pregnant prisoners. But that law left it up to jails to devise their own standards, so the policies vary widely across the state.

Texas lawmakers also limited the use of shackles during pregnancy, labor and post past-partum recovery.

But a recent Ellis County case shows that many problems remain.

In May, an inmate named Shaye Bear gave birth alone inside a cell after repeatedly asking to be taken to the emergency room. She and other inmates told WFAA that her pleas for help were ignored. Her son, who was severely premature, died nine days later.

The case remains under investigation by the Texas Rangers. Jail officials have denied any wrongdoing.

It’s expected in the coming legislative session in Texas that advocates will seek additional protections for pregnant women.

