TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — A judge has granted the family of Tinslee Lewis additional time to find a new hospital that will treat the 9-month-old.

Tinslee was born in February with congenital heart issues and relies on a ventilator and feeding tube.

Tinslee's family wishes to keep her alive, but Cook Children's wants to take her off life support.

Earlier this month, a judge issued a temporary restraining order that protected the baby from being taken off life support.

"If that machine is giving her that smidgen [of hope], don’t take it away," relative Beverly Winston said in a previous interview. "That’s our baby, and we want to give her all the chances there are."

According to the hospital, nearly 20 facilities across the country say they feel like there's nothing more they can do to improve Tinslee's health.

Tinslee's family now has until Dec. 10 to find a new hospital before Cook Children's ends treatment.

