DALLAS — It had the slight feel of a high-fashion photo shoot, except the hospital gown the model was wearing was a giveaway.

“Step on up on the platform, we’re going to do your full body photos today,” Dr. Stephanie Savory said as she walked in the exam room.

She grabbed her camera and went to work, but the photos she took had nothing to do with modeling and everything to do with medicine.

“There are lots of little factoids I remember about my patients, I love them all," said Savory, an assistant professor of dermatology at UT Southwestern Medical Center. “But I can’t remember every single mole on their skin, so this really is a great visual way for me to track and remember what one mole looks like from year to year.”

Savory uses whole-body photography in her practice. She photographs almost every inch of a patient’s skin during one of their first visits. She then uses those photos as a baseline for up to a decade to help her identify new moles and track worrisome changes in old ones.

“It’s so much easier to have a baseline snapshot of the moles that we can use longitudinally to track, and to look for any changes,” she said. “That way we can target the mole that perhaps is undergoing color changes or growing.

Or the mole that stands out as acting differently from the rest.”

The pictures have proven their worth, she said.

“We have found very small tiny moles that would have flown by on a regular skin cancer scan but when biopsied they were extremely early melanomas,” she said.

Melanoma is the most dangerous form of skin cancer and it is sometimes deadly. If caught early, it is treatable.

Many dermatologists also offer mole mapping, which is similar, but not quite as all-encompassing. Individual moles are photographed instead of the entire body.

Because she believes it leads to early detection, Savory recommends whole-body photography for patients with a significant number of moles or with a family history of melanoma.

“It is the closest I get personally as a dermatologist to saving a life,” she said of finding melanoma in its earliest stages. “I do feel very satisfied being a photographer in a sense because I know it’s helping patients and its helping me to help them.”

Insurance does not usually cover mole mapping or whole-body photography, but sometimes it does partially cover it in people with a personal history or family history of melanoma.

