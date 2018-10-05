DALLAS -- An Ovilla couple beat some tough odds to be perfect matches in love and in kidneys.

Sammy Turner Junior feels better than ever because of a decision he made nearly 12 years ago.

Her name is Ashley. "We started off as friends and before long, we were married!" she said.

In her, Sammy found the person who’d do anything for him. That was tested last July.

"Me and my wife, we were sleeping," said Sammy. "I woke up and I said 'Hey babe, I can’t breathe.'"

A trip to the ER showed Sammy’s kidneys were failing.

"I couldn’t imagine losing Sam. Like, what would I do?" said Ashley. "I just started thinking, I’m going to do my part, and I’ll let God do his part."

Her part was getting tested to see if she could be his donor. They learned in March that God did his. Ashley was a match.

"It just meant the world to me that she would basically say 'Hey I’ll give you a part of me,'" he said.

The odds are 1 in 100,000.

"It’s uncommon," said Dr. Richard Dickerman, Surgical Director of the kidney transplant program at Methodist Dallas Medical Center. "Most of the living donors we see are from one blood relative to the next."

On Friday, cameras rolled as Dr. Dickerman and fellow surgeon Dr. Alejandro Mejia used technology to take from a wife to save the life of her husband one operating room over.

"I appreciate the confidence the patients have in myself and Dr. Mejia of course, but the real hero in all this is the donor," said Dr. Dickerman.

Five days after surgery, the Turner's look good.

"I’m just happy to have my old husband back," said Ashley.

Sammy now has healthy years ahead of him to do anything for her.

"I’m going to get her whatever she wants, so that’s already a given, I’m putting it out there," said Sammy with a smile. "I could never repay her, but I will for the rest of my life try to do that."

