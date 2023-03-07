How you can support veterans with PTSD during Fourth of July

Fourth of July can cause veterans with PTSD more anxiety because of fireworks.

ODESSA, Texas — While most will be looking upon the sights and sounds of fireworks with awe this Fourth of July, there are some in the community who may not see things the same way.

“Most veterans that have PTSD or have lived through a traumatic event, a lot of them are suffering from anxiety and this is the time of year that kind of puts that anxiety into overdrive for them,” said Jayni Whitefield, Military Veteran Peer Support Coordinator for the Permian Basin with PermiaCare.

It doesn’t even need to be the sights and sounds of the fireworks that can cause those vets with PTSD to have an episode. It can even be the smells.

“That certain smell that fireworks give off or hearing those loud noises from the explosions could trigger flashbacks or bad memories for that veteran,” Whitefield said.

However, Whitefield also says that not all veterans with PTSD are the same. So what’s important is that you communicate with the veteran and ask what their limits are.

“If they want to go to the fireworks display, fine," said Jeff Myers, a local U.S. Air Force Veteran. "But like she said most of us, most of us, even myself, don’t like crowds. So we always stay kind of back away from the crowd. Keep an eye on them, watch them real close.”

If a veteran has an episode while the fireworks go off, there are some tips and idea to help the situation.

“So we have the crisis line and there’s always 988, which is the national suicide prevention number so they can sit there with them," Whitefield said. "Don’t leave that person alone, obviously. Stay with them, maybe get them to a quiet area that’s more isolated so that you can help calm them down and find out what they need.”