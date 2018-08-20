According to a recent nation-wide survey from the Bureau of Economic Research, about one-third of Americans say they feel aches and pains either "often" or "very often."

Some pain can be overlooked or neglected, and some can stem from something we're doing repeatedly.

Let's start at the top: the neck.

"About 70 percent of people will at some point have some sort of muscular-skeletal pain related to the cell phone," said internal medicine physician Ken Redcross.

Text neck is to blame these days for a lot of the strain on the muscles around the cervical vertebrae.

"It literally can cause neck pain, shoulder pain and we ignore it," Dr. Redcross said.

Start holding your phone at eye level and set an alarm once an hour to look up and stretch.

Next, we'll travel down to the low back, one of the most common places in the body where people carry pain.

"Look in the garden for some things that can hopefully alleviate a lot of our discomfort and not put our kidneys at risk," said Dr. Redcross, who suggested turmeric and ginger-- both with anti-inflammatory properties.

"Inflammation short-term is okay," Dr. Redcross explained. "It's our body's response-- saying hey slow up, something's going on. But when it's chronic, that's a problem."

Peppers may also help to relieve pain thanks to the active component capsaicin.

"If you start to bring those things into your diet-- maybe a little bit of ginger tea, maybe a little turmeric on your eggs and maybe some capsaicin-- this all works as a complement to one another," Dr. Redcross said.

Finally, we'll hit the feet. Something we don't really think about until they hurt.

"Underneath our feet, we have... fascia. [These] connective tissues keep us upright and give us spring," Dr. Redcross said.

Runner's heel or plantar fasciitis is very common and painful.

"Make sure you have some gel inserts," Dr. Redcross noted. "Also you want to get a really good shoe where in the heel box it's nice and tight and provides you some support."

Reducing sugar, alcohol and smoking will also help to reduce chronic pain.

Exercise is another trick to offer natural pain relief. How? It helps to boost blood flow to your system. Better blood flow reduces the amount of pain you feel. Plus, you release happy hormones which include the body's natural painkillers.

