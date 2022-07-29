How to keep your kids safe from skin cancer this summer

Health experts say protecting your skin when you're young is the most effective way to help prevent new cases.

DALLAS — Skin cancer is considered the most common cancer in the U.S.

Health experts say protecting your skin when you're young is the most effective way to help prevent new cases. But according to a recent survey, less than one-third of kids between 11 and 18 years old regularly use sun protection.

"Youth think of sun protection not at the moment," said Dr. Joan Tamburro, a dermatologist for Cleveland Clinic Children's hospital. "I think that even though they understand the importance, that they can't take in exactly what that means for their health and part of it is, a lot of what we discuss is why it's important is about their health in the future, not at the moment."

Tamburro says the survey offered some interesting insights into how kids view sun protection.

For example, a majority polled believe it's important to protect their skin. However, many still reported getting one or more sunburns. Dr. Tamburro says that's likely due to them not properly applying sunscreen in the first place or not regularly reapplying it while out in the sun.

So what's the answer?