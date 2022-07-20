x
Health

Hitting the road? Here are easy - and healthy - snacks to take with you

Here are a few "hit the road" hacks from registered dietitian nutritionist Meridan Zerner.

DALLAS — Whether it's travel by plane, train or car, a little planning goes a long way when it comes to healthy eating. 

Here are a few "hit the road" hacks from registered dietitian nutritionist Meridan Zerner to help you and your family feel good AND save money.

Shelf stable "go-tos": 

  • Fresh fruit: Bag of cherries, mini apples or real fruit leather. 
  • Freeze dried fruit: Cunchy and portable! 
  • Popcorn, rice cakes or baked chips, protein chips
  • Dry cereal, which could be added to a make-your-own trail mix
  • Protein bars
  • Nut butter packets
  • Nuts or seeds
  • Turkey jerky
  • Homemade no-bake oatmeal balls. Here's the recipe:

Ingredients

  • 1cup rolled oats
  • 1/2cup flaxseed meal or ground flaxseeds
  • 1/2cup crunchy peanut butter
  • 1 standard scoop of vanilla protein powder
  • 1/3cup honey
  • 1tsp.vanilla extract
  • 1/2cup mini chocolate chips

Instructions

  • Combine all ingredients in a medium-sized bowl and mix well.
  • Roll into balls and refrigerate for an hour.
  • Consider rolling the balls in coconut or chopped nuts

Refrigeration-Required Snacks

Note: There is a food safety window of TWO hours out of refrigeration! When above 90 degrees, the window is just one hour. 

Small freezer bags will help to keep these easy on-the-go, on-the-road options cool: 

  • Cheese sticks
  • Greek yogurt
  • Greens or fruit smoothie drinks
  • Mini veggie tray
  • Hummus or guacamole and pita chips

