Hitting the road? Here are easy - and healthy - snacks to take with you

DALLAS — Whether it's travel by plane, train or car, a little planning goes a long way when it comes to healthy eating.

Here are a few "hit the road" hacks from registered dietitian nutritionist Meridan Zerner to help you and your family feel good AND save money.

Shelf stable "go-tos":

Fresh fruit: Bag of cherries, mini apples or real fruit leather.

Freeze dried fruit: Cunchy and portable!

Popcorn, rice cakes or baked chips, protein chips

Dry cereal, which could be added to a make-your-own trail mix

Protein bars

Nut butter packets

Nuts or seeds

Turkey jerky

Homemade no-bake oatmeal balls. Here's the recipe:

Ingredients

1cup rolled oats

1/2cup flaxseed meal or ground flaxseeds

1/2cup crunchy peanut butter

1 standard scoop of vanilla protein powder

1/3cup honey

1tsp.vanilla extract

1/2cup mini chocolate chips

Instructions

Combine all ingredients in a medium-sized bowl and mix well.

Roll into balls and refrigerate for an hour.

Consider rolling the balls in coconut or chopped nuts

Refrigeration-Required Snacks

Note: There is a food safety window of TWO hours out of refrigeration! When above 90 degrees, the window is just one hour.

Small freezer bags will help to keep these easy on-the-go, on-the-road options cool: