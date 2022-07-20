Hitting the road? Here are easy - and healthy - snacks to take with you

DALLAS — Whether it's travel by plane, train or car, a little planning goes a long way when it comes to healthy eating.
Here are a few "hit the road" hacks from registered dietitian nutritionist Meridan Zerner to help you and your family feel good AND save money.
Shelf stable "go-tos":
- Fresh fruit: Bag of cherries, mini apples or real fruit leather.
- Freeze dried fruit: Cunchy and portable!
- Popcorn, rice cakes or baked chips, protein chips
- Dry cereal, which could be added to a make-your-own trail mix
- Protein bars
- Nut butter packets
- Nuts or seeds
- Turkey jerky
- Homemade no-bake oatmeal balls. Here's the recipe:
Ingredients
- 1cup rolled oats
- 1/2cup flaxseed meal or ground flaxseeds
- 1/2cup crunchy peanut butter
- 1 standard scoop of vanilla protein powder
- 1/3cup honey
- 1tsp.vanilla extract
- 1/2cup mini chocolate chips
Instructions
- Combine all ingredients in a medium-sized bowl and mix well.
- Roll into balls and refrigerate for an hour.
- Consider rolling the balls in coconut or chopped nuts
Refrigeration-Required Snacks
Note: There is a food safety window of TWO hours out of refrigeration! When above 90 degrees, the window is just one hour.
Small freezer bags will help to keep these easy on-the-go, on-the-road options cool:
- Cheese sticks
- Greek yogurt
- Greens or fruit smoothie drinks
- Mini veggie tray
- Hummus or guacamole and pita chips