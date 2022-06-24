x
Health

Tips to stay safe in this extreme Texas summer heat

Avoid being outdoors, if possible. If you do go outside, stay hydrated and know the signs of heat exhaustion.

HOUSTON — With summer in full swing, Dr. Sandra McKay – a pediatrician with UT Physicians – has tips on ways to stay safe during these hot months.

  • Avoid being outside between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Stay hydrated
  • When outside, dress in long-sleeved, light-colored clothing
  • Signs of heat exhaustion include dizziness, vomiting and nausea. If you have these symptoms, get inside to cool off. Drink products that replace electrolytes.
  • Wear sunscreen
  • Pool safety:
    • Have a designated “water watcher”
    • Kids who can’t swim should wear life jackets
  • Camping/hiking safety:
    • Wear insect repellant
    • Wear long-sleeved tops, and pants
    • Watch out for snakes, etc.

