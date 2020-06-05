Health experts tracking infection, hospitalization rate as Texas reopens for business

Public health leaders say North Texas has enough hospital beds, but concerns persist on PPE supply and the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths

DALLAS — As Governor Greg Abbott announced plans this week to reopen more Texas businesses on Friday, he reiterated the flexibility in his latest executive order.

"No one is being required to open up,” Abbott said.

However, when businesses have been closed for nearly two months, the option to reopen is hard to stay no to.

So as more businesses plan for reopening, with barbershops, hair and nail salons set for Friday, public health experts in North Texas are tracking key indicators for the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Dr. Mark Casanova, president of the Dallas County Medical Society, said Wednesday that North Texas has plenty of hospital beds.

“Currently, as of May 6th, we are well positioned,” Casanova said. “What’s concerning, is it’s not where we are today, it’s where we could be tomorrow or the week after.”

Casanova and public health specialists say two other key indicators for reopening, sufficient PPE supply and a two-week reduction in active cases, hospitalizations, ICU admissions and deaths have not happened yet in North Texas.

“The concern is that if we open up too quickly, that the exponential increase in cases may be something that we’re not readily able to handle,” Casanova said.

Abbott acknowledged in Austin on Tuesday that reopening additional businesses, including gyms and some office buildings on May 18, brings an inherent increased risk of infection spread of COVID-19. He added, however, that Texas will be able to respond to a flare-up of cases with additional PPE and testing supplies to an affected location.

“And that's exactly why we have this surge team in place," Abbott said. "If infections get out of control, we will be able to quickly respond to it."

Casanova says the strategy, even if implemented promptly, may not be able to catch up to a hot spot spread of the virus.

“If we see a significant influx of patients to the hospital or even new identified cases, the horse is already out of the barn,” Casanova said.

Dr. John Carlo with Prism Health North Texas says he’s also unsure the state could respond with needed supplies if multiple flare-ups occurred simultaneously and cited Texas’ vast geography as another possible hindrance.

“Knowing there’s an effort is great but we need to see those supplies, if we get short, and they need to get delivered at a moment’s notice,” Carlo said.

Carlo, the former medical director in Dallas County during the H1N1 flu in 2009, said the story of the next several weeks will come down to our adherence to best practices against the spread of the virus.

He says greater frequency of hand-washing, wearing masks in public, and maintaining at least six feet of distance from another person is more critical with additional businesses reopening.

Right now, the occupancy capacity for retail, restaurants, malls and movie theaters is at 25%, with Abbott saying the limit could increase to 50% on May 18.

“As a customer, if you see your facility filling up, don’t go in there,” Carlo said.