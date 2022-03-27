Health experts encourage screenings during Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

Dr. Rob Fuller, a Texas Oncology surgical specialist, said screenings are encouraged every year starting at age 45.

AUSTIN, Texas — In Texas in 2022, nearly 11,780 new cases of colon and rectal cancer are expected.

Health experts are advocating that Austinites not ignore the symptoms or their annual screenings.

Dr. Rob Fuller, a Texas Oncology surgical specialist, said screenings are encouraged every year starting at age 45. Fuller said the word "cancer" is scary, but what's worse is advanced cancer.

"Colon cancer is something preventable. There's some risk factors to it, but a lot of it's just, just improved screening," Fuller said.

The goal, according to Fuller, is to get people screened before they have symptoms. But there are some things to look out for.

"A change in how you go to the bathroom, not feeling like you're really emptying your colon like you used to blood in the stool. You know, maybe signs of anemia, which is weakness, fatigue, you know, blood in the stool. Anything that obviously is a change is something to investigate," Fuller said.

Emily Robinson is a cancer survivor. She started experiencing symptoms in 2013, underwent multiple trips to several different doctors and had a colonoscopy. She was diagnosed with Stage 3 cancer. Following her diagnosis and treatment plan, she is cancer-free and is now an advocate encouraging everyone to get their screenings done.

"It's a killer because people don't know that they have it until it's too late. And so, that's why – and I again sound cliché – but that's why screening is so important. That's why getting a colonoscopy is so important because you can take care of it," Robinson said.

Prevention plays a big role in survival. Robinson recommends getting ahead of illness because it could save your life.