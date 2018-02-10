Local health authorities are investigating the mysterious death of a man who collapsed in a Denton neighborhood alleyway Tuesday morning.

Denton police say the 23-year-old man collapsed in an alleyway behind homes in the 3600 block of Camino Real Trail in southeastern Denton.

Neighbors called police thinking the man had been shot after seeing him bloody and stumbling in the alley. Police, though, have learned that the man recently returned from Vietnam and had been “ill for a couple of weeks.”

In a media bulletin early Tuesday afternoon, police said they had contacted the CDC to investigate.

“We are looking into the possibility that the man died from an unknown medical issue,” police said.

Later Tuesday afternoon, Denton County Public Health walked back those comments, calling the investigation “routine, standard protocol” and saying the public was not in danger.

“Denton County Public Health is currently collaborating with the local authorities and the medical examiner to conduct a thorough investigation surrounding the cause of death,” health department spokesperson Jennifer Rainey said. “However, current knowledge of medical and travel history do not indicate an ongoing public health threat to Denton County residents.”

Police said there was a trail of blood from the man's home to the spot where he died. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had been shot.

The body was taken to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

The man lived in a home in the Villages of Carmel development with roommates, WFAA has learned. Police could not confirm a media report that the roommates had been told to stay out of the house.

WFAA has reached out to the CDC for comment on this story.

