Dallas County Health and Human Services is closely monitoring two tuberculosis cases at a Dallas ISD campus.

According to DCHHS, those two cases involve two W.T. White High School students who are brothers.

A spokesperson for the department said that the two possibly contracted tuberculosis from their father 6 to 8 months ago.

DCHHS added that the two students have been receiving medication for a little more than two months and that they've been attending classes since school started on August 20th.

However, a spokesperson told WFAA that parents weren't notified about the situation until August 31st.

DCHHS said that there was a lapse in notifying parents due to an unknown computer issue with Dallas ISD.

The department also said that the district didn't have contact information for every student yet due to it being the start of the school year.

Nevertheless, DCHHS added that the two brothers are not contagious. A spokesperson said that the screenings are merely being done out of precaution.

They'll be done at no costs to parents, and will involve about 160 students who have come into contact with the two students.

A spokesperson for DISD told WFAA that the health department made the district aware of “possible tuberculosis exposure” at one of its schools.

“We will continue to work closely with them and follow their protocol to ensure the wellness of our students and staff,” the district said.

About 6 out of every 100,000 people contract tuberculosis a year in Dallas County according to DCHHS.

That's a tad higher than the state average which sits at 4.5 out of every 100,000 people.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

© 2018 WFAA