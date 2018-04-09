Dallas County Health and Human Services is looking into at least one possible tuberculosis case at a Dallas ISD campus.

A spokesperson for DISD told WFAA that the health department made the district aware of “possible tuberculosis exposure” at one of its schools.

As a precaution, DCHHS will test the skin of students and faculty who could have been exposed, the district said.

“We will continue to work closely with them and follow their protocol to ensure the wellness of our students and staff,” the district said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

© 2018 WFAA