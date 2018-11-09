When you’re feeling fine, you usually don’t make an appointment to see your doctor.

But there are five diseases that doctors call “silent killers” because they present no symptoms often until the problem has progressed.

We chatted with Dr. Christine Horner about how to prevent these five issues from arising, and alternatively, effective holistic treatment options:

High blood pressure, which can cause stroke, heart attack, kidney disease

“We know that eating processed foods high in sugar and salt, being overweight and not getting enough exercise all increase your risk of developing high blood pressure,” Dr. Horner said.

Stress adds to the problem. So, it’s important to incorporate effective stress-reducing techniques into your daily life.

“Meditation, tai chi, chi gong, yoga,” Dr. Horner recommended. “All of these things train your nervous system to not be as reactive. So when you have stress come your way, the stress hormone cortisol doesn't go as high.”

HPV, which can lead to cervical cancer if the infection is chronic

“There’s no effective western medicines that will take care of it,” Dr. Horner explained, adding that HPV is the most common sexually transmitted disease.

She said that 70 percent of sexually active Americans will be exposed to it at some point in their lives. The good news is that if your immune system is strong, the body itself can get rid of the virus. Horner told us that happens in 98 percent of HPV cases.

But for the two percent whose infection becomes chronic, a mushroom formula may help. It’s called AHCC. The exciting new research came from UT Health Sciences:

UT Health study on HPV in women by wfaachannel8 on Scribd

“People who were taking it for six months… it eradicated the HPV,” Dr. Horner said, summarizing the study. Additionally, follow up studies were conducted to show that the HPV stayed away.

Pancreatic cancer, one of the deadliest forms of cancer

Dr. Horner said that junk food, smoking and alcohol consumption all lead to inflammation of the pancreas. Frequent pancreatitis can disrupt the function of the pancreas, and lead to pancreatic cancer. The solution?

“Try to stay with fresh vegetables and other plants, fruits, nuts and seeds,” Dr. Horner suggested.

Another study Dr. Horner highlighted shows that two sodas per week almost doubles your risk for pancreatic cancer.

Diabetes, the 7th leading cause of death in the United States

One-quarter of Americans over age 65 are diabetic.

“There's this extremely strong link between what your vitamin D levels are and your risk of getting diabetes,” Dr. Horner said.

So, if you’re low in Vitamin D, your risk of developing (Type 2) Diabetes is elevated.

But here’s where it gets weird — 80 percent of us are Vitamin D deficient.

“Most experts including myself think that everybody needs to take a vitamin D supplement,” Dr. Horner said. “It works in the body more like a hormone and is essential for the proper functioning of every single cell.”

Dr. Horner recommends between 2000 and 5000 IUs of Vitamin D per day, and adds that it’s important to keep track of your vitamin D levels every six months.

Sleep Apnea, which can lead to heart and kidney problems

“What sleep apnea means is that you actually stop breathing for several seconds when you're sleeping,” Dr. Horner explained.

Ninety percent of people who have it don’t even realize it. So, what’s contributing to our sleep apnea?

“Drinking alcohol particularly late at night, taking sedatives or sleeping pills, eating too heavy of a meal late at night,” Dr. Horner said.

Developing rituals before bedtime will help: dim the lights, take a hot bath and turn on soothing music. If you still need help, try an herbal tea or herbal sleep supplements.

