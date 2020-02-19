Watch this episode of Health Care Hacks on YouTube!



There are a lot of acronyms when it comes to saving for your health care expenses. HSA, FSA, HRA. Which one should you choose?

Jonathon Hess of Athos Health, our Health Care Hacker, breaks down some of the differences.

HSA - Health Savings Account

Only available with a high deductible plan

You make contributions

Capped by the government

Tax-free dollars you can use to pay your deductible, co-insurance, co-pay, and any out-of-pocket health care expense

Can also cover dental and vision

Cannot be used to pay for your monthly premium

You can roll over throughout time, meaning you never lose the money

This is your money, even if you leave your job

You can invest the money and earn interest on it, like a 401K

After you turn 65, you can use this money for anything - not just health care expenses

FSA - Flexible Spending Account

You make contributions

Tax-free dollars you can use to pay your deductible, co-insurance, co-pay, and any out-of-pocket health care expense

Can also cover dental and vision

Cannot be used to pay for your monthly premium

You can roll over some money year-to-year, but the amount is capped, typically at $500. To some extent, it's "use it or lose it"

Technically, this is your employer's money. If you leave in the middle of the year, you lose it

HRA - Health Reimbursement Account

Set up by your employer

Employer puts money in this account that you can use to buy health care or pay medical expenses

Tax-free dollars you can use to pay your deductible, co-insurance, co-pay and even your premium

You cannot set this up or fund it yourself. It has to be your employer

You can roll over some money year-to-year, but the amount is capped. To some extent, it's "use it or lose it"

Technically, this is your employer's money. If you leave in the middle of the year, you lose it

So, which one should you choose?

If you have the choice, Hess thinks you should always choose the Health Savings Account (HSA). Some of the key reasons? It's your money, it rolls over so you never lose it, and it doubles as a retirement account.

If you have a question about your health care expenses, send it to us at healthcarehacks@kare11.com. We'll try to address it in the future episode.

