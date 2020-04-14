As emergency departments across the nation grapple with COVID-19 cases, dentists are urging patients to call them rather than rush to an ER in the event of an emergency.
Doing so will save on hospital resources and PPE as well as help patients to avoid potential exposure to illness and viruses in hospitals.
According to an analysis by the American Dental Association, on average, every 14 seconds a patient in the U.S. visits a hospital emergency room for dental problem.
"I don't think a lot of people realize emergency rooms are not equipped to handle dental emergencies," Dr. Marvin Berlin, a McKinney dentist, explained.
Several dentist offices are open to treat emergency cases only, but what many might think is an emergency actually is not.
Dental emergencies are defined as pain or suffering from an infection or abscess.
Berlin said examples of non-emergencies include broken, chipped, or cracked teeth; veneers coming off or dentures breaking.
If you do have an emergency, there are a number of dentist offices open to treat those case. Below is a list of some of those locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
West Davis Dental
- Address: 611 N. Bishop Ave. Ste. 102, Dallas
- Phone number: 214-948-3035
- Website: www.westdavisdental.com
- Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday
Lovers Smile Dental
- Address: 5111 Greenville ave. Ste. 134, Dallas
- Phone number: 972-629-9693
- Website: www.LoversSmileDental.com
- Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
Creekside Family Dental
- Address: 1600 US Hwy 287 N Frontage Rd, Ste 102, Mansfield
- Phone Number: 817-473-9501
- Website: www.creeksidefamily.dental
- Open Monday Wednesday, Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. until done for the day
Red Oak Family Dentistry
- Address : 5345 W University Dr #200, McKinney, TX 75071
- Phone Number: 2145565664
- Website: www.yourmckinneydentist.com
- Open Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Glade Modern Dentistry and Orthodontics
- Address: 1301 West Glade Road, Ste. 110, Euless, TX 76039
- Phone Number: 817-358-2008
- Website: www.glademoderndentistry.com
- Open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wylie Children's Dentistry
- Address: 520 W. Brown St. Ste. B, Wylie, TX 75098
- Phone number: 972-429-7070
- Website: www.wyliekidsdds.com
- Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily
North Richland Hills Dentistry
- Address: 4913 Rufe Snow Dr. #104,North Richland Hills, TX 76180
- Phone number: 817-656-2945
- Web Site: www.nrhdentistry.com
- Open Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Thompson Family Dentistry
- Address: 2801 W. Parker Rd., Suite #8, Plano, TX 75023
- Phone Number: 972-519-9787
- Website: www.thompsondds.com
- Open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.