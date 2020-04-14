As emergency departments across the nation grapple with COVID-19 cases, dentists are urging patients to call them rather than rush to an ER in the event of an emergency.

Doing so will save on hospital resources and PPE as well as help patients to avoid potential exposure to illness and viruses in hospitals.

According to an analysis by the American Dental Association, on average, every 14 seconds a patient in the U.S. visits a hospital emergency room for dental problem.

"I don't think a lot of people realize emergency rooms are not equipped to handle dental emergencies," Dr. Marvin Berlin, a McKinney dentist, explained.

Several dentist offices are open to treat emergency cases only, but what many might think is an emergency actually is not.

Dental emergencies are defined as pain or suffering from an infection or abscess.

Berlin said examples of non-emergencies include broken, chipped, or cracked teeth; veneers coming off or dentures breaking.

If you do have an emergency, there are a number of dentist offices open to treat those case. Below is a list of some of those locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

West Davis Dental

Address: 611 N. Bishop Ave. Ste. 102, Dallas

Phone number: 214-948-3035

Website: www.westdavisdental.com

Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday

Lovers Smile Dental

Address: 5111 Greenville ave. Ste. 134, Dallas

Phone number: 972-629-9693

Website: www.LoversSmileDental.com

Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Creekside Family Dental

Address: 1600 US Hwy 287 N Frontage Rd, Ste 102, Mansfield

Phone Number: 817-473-9501

Website: www.creeksidefamily.dental

Open Monday Wednesday, Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. until done for the day

Red Oak Family Dentistry

Address : 5345 W University Dr #200, McKinney, TX 75071

Phone Number: 2145565664

Website: www.yourmckinneydentist.com

Open Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Glade Modern Dentistry and Orthodontics

Address: 1301 West Glade Road, Ste. 110, Euless, TX 76039

Phone Number: 817-358-2008

Website: www.glademoderndentistry.com

Open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wylie Children's Dentistry

Address: 520 W. Brown St. Ste. B, Wylie, TX 75098

Phone number: 972-429-7070

Website: www.wyliekidsdds.com

Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

North Richland Hills Dentistry

Address: 4913 Rufe Snow Dr. #104,North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Phone number: 817-656-2945

Web Site: www.nrhdentistry.com

Open Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thompson Family Dentistry

Address: 2801 W. Parker Rd., Suite #8, Plano, TX 75023

Phone Number: 972-519-9787

Website: www.thompsondds.com

Open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

