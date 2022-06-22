Fort Worth Domino's Pizza closed after rodent feces found in food

Inspectors found evidence of rodents and “the presence of rodent droppings in food and on surfaces,” according to the report.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth health inspectors have shut down one of the city's Domino's Pizza locations after rodent feces was found in food and on surfaces, according to a city health inspection report.

In a health inspection report posted on June 15, the Fort Worth Code Compliance Department Consumer Health noted there were "significant evidence of rodents and the presence of rodent droppings in food and on surfaces" and instructed the location to close "immediately to the public until appropriate corrective actions are completed."

Furthermore, inspectors found an "accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris on non-food-contact surfaces of equipment," according to the report.

The report instructs the restaurant to clean and sanitize all food contact surfaces.

According to data compiled by WFAA's partners with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, there was not a single restaurant out of 34 inspections conducted from June 12 to June 18 that scored more than 30 demerits. The closed Domino's Pizza location scored seven demerits but was told to close due to serious health violations identified during the inspection.

The Star-Telegram reported that the pizza restaurant was open as of Tuesday, June 21. The Star-Telegram detailed more restaurant inspections throughout Fort Worth, which can be viewed on their website here.

