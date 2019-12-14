DALLAS — A second person in Dallas County has died from the flu, officials confirmed Friday.

Dallas County Health and Human Services say the victim was 81 years old and from Grand Prairie.

"This is the earliest we have had this much flu activity in than last 10 years," said DCHHS Director Dr. Philip Huang. "It’s not too late to get your seasonal flu shot."

Tarrant County officials have confirmed there have been two pediatric flu-related deaths this season.

Earlier this month, the first pediatric flu-related death was reported out of Tarrant County. It was the first pediatric flu death since 2015 in the county.

Health officials are strongly urging residents to get a flu shot. DCHHS is hosting free flu vaccine clinics over the next few days at the following locations:

29th Annual KwanzaaFest

Fair Park in the Automobile Building

10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14

11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 15

Our Calling Shelter

1702 S. Cesar Chavez Blvd

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16

Consulate General of Mexico in Dallas

1210 River Bend Dr.

9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 19

Free vaccines for adults and children are being offered at several locations throughout the city. Click here for more information.

