FORT WORTH, Texas — WFAA took our flu questions to Dr. Susie Whitworth Monday, medical director for the infectious diseases division of Cook Children's Medical Center.

It feels like a lot of people have the flu right now and that everyone's talking about it on Facebook. Is it in our minds, or is this flu season pretty bad?

"We are in the middle of flu season," Dr. Whitworth said. "There have been a large number of cases and so what you're perceiving is accurate. There is a ton of flu in the community, both A and B."

Would you call it a bad flu season?

"I think it's right up there, yes, I believe I would call it a bad flu season."

In fact, Cook Children's Medical Center has seen 3,595 confirmed flu cases since Nov. 1, 2019, higher than at least the past five years. Last week, 275 children tested positive for Flu A at the hospital and 163 tested positive for Flu B. The hospital saw an unexpectedly high number of Flu B cases at the start of the season, but that's now tapering off and being replaced by Flu A cases.

Is the flu shot working in this year?

"Yes, the flu shot is working," the doctor said. "It is not a perfect match for every strain this year. About 80 percent of the time, the flu shot is a perfect match for the strains. This year it matches some strains, but not all of them. This is not a perfect year but by no means is it a year to skip your flu shot. You should still get a flu shot because it still works for many of the strains."

What's the difference between Flu A and Flu B?

"They really aren't that different. Flu A and Flu B are two different types of the same virus. They both cause fever, cough, runny nose, aches, pains. They do the same thing."

If you get the flu, how do you best manage the symptoms?

"If you think you're getting the flu, call your primary care doctor first. And then you can manage it symptomatically. Treat your fever, stay hydrated. Sometimes you'd be a candidate to be on medicine to treat the flu."

Should people still get the flu shot now, in January?

"Yes," Dr. Whitworth said emphatically. "You should still get the flu shot now, in January, because you still have time to get protection from the flu."

