Kroger, Tom Thumb pharmacies in Tarrant County offering free flu shots to uninsured residents

People have been encouraged to get a flu shot to help with hospital capacity during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Tarrant County is partnering with pharmacies at Kroger and Tom Thumb to help provide free flu vaccines for uninsured residents.

The free flu shots will be available through Dec. 30 at various grocery store locations.

In addition to Tarrant County's new program, Amerigroup also launched dozens of pop-up clinics across D-FW to provide no-cost flu vaccines.

These flu shots are available to anyone 7 years or older through mid-December.

"Though the flu vaccine will not protect against COVID-19, we are confident this effort will reduce hospitalizations and deaths, thereby conserving vital healthcare resources," said Jeff Loesch, director of pharmacy for Kroger Health Dallas Division.

Below is a list of participating Kroger and Tom Thumb pharmacies throughout Tarrant County: