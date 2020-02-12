Kroger, Tom Thumb pharmacies in Tarrant County offering free flu shots to uninsured residents

Tarrant County is partnering with pharmacies at Kroger and Tom Thumb to help provide free flu vaccines for uninsured residents.
People have been encouraged to get a flu shot to help with hospital capacity during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The free flu shots will be available through Dec. 30 at various grocery store locations.
In addition to Tarrant County's new program, Amerigroup also launched dozens of pop-up clinics across D-FW to provide no-cost flu vaccines.
These flu shots are available to anyone 7 years or older through mid-December.
"Though the flu vaccine will not protect against COVID-19, we are confident this effort will reduce hospitalizations and deaths, thereby conserving vital healthcare resources," said Jeff Loesch, director of pharmacy for Kroger Health Dallas Division.
Below is a list of participating Kroger and Tom Thumb pharmacies throughout Tarrant County:
- Albertsons 4000 Glade Rd., Colleyville, 76034; Phone: 817-654-0505, 682-261-1297
- Albertsons 1155 N Main Street, Euless, 76039; Phone: 217-354-9195, 682-261-1304
- Albertsons 3563 Alton Rd., Fort Worth, 76109; Phone: 817-548-1415, 214-471-6160
- Albertsons 1300 Airport Freeway, Bedford, 76022; Phone: 817-354-0622, 682-218-7143
- Tom Thumb 1000 Keller Parkway, Keller, 76248; Phone: 817-337-8030, 817-716-9246
- Tom Thumb 980 Hwy North 287, Mansfield, 76063; Phone: 817-453-6770, 817-863-6481
- Tom Thumb 3100 S. Hulen St., Fort Worth, 76109; Phone: 817-570-2950, 817-716-9960
- Tom Thumb 100 W. Southlake Blvd., Southlake, 76092; Phone: 817-416-5464, 817-716-1815
- Tom Thumb 612 Grapevine Highway, Hurst, 76054; Phone: 817-428-0383, 817-901-7756
- Albertsons 6220 U.S. Hwy 287, Arlington, 76017; Phone: 817-478-8901, 682-218-6786
- Tom Thumb 2400 W 7th St., Fort Worth, 76107; Phone: 817-302-1400, 682-347-8936
- Tom Thumb 2611 West Park Row, Arlington, 76013; Phone: 817-462-0151, 817-240-7545
- Tom Thumb 6377 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth, 76116; Phone: 817-377-5980, 817-716-2190
- Tom Thumb 302 South Park Blvd., Grapevine 76051; Phone: 817-481-5669, 817-716-2184
- Tom Thumb 2755 N. Collins St., Arlington, 76006; Phone: 817-276-5360, 817-716-5480
- Tom Thumb 4000 William D. Tate, Grapevine, 76051; Phone: 817-785-1004, 682-540-1117
- Albertsons 1201 N. Saginaw Blvd. Saginaw, 76179; Phone: 817-232-2777, 682-216-6566
- Albertsons 7400 Oakmont Blvd., Fort Worth, 76132; Phone: 817-423-9556, 214-425-1283
- Albertsons 6308 Lake Worth Blvd., Lake Worth 76135; Phone: 817-237-8124, -682-216-6149
- Albertsons 301 SW Plaza Shopping Center, Arlington, 76016; Phone: 817-478-4291, 682-216-5045
- Albertsons 4400 Western Center Blvd., Fort Worth, 76137; Phone: 817-232-2180, 214-471-8153
- Albertsons 5950 S. Cooper St., Arlington, 76017; Phone: 817-557-0185, 682-216-5107
- Albertsons 9300 Clifford St. Fort Worth, 76108; Phone: 817-246-3366, 214-471-8869
- Albertsons 6249 Rufe Snow Dr., Watauga, 76148; Phone: 817-428-0541, 682-218-6026
- Albertsons 850 E. Loop 820, Fort Worth, 76112; Phone: 817-451-0306, 214-471-8873
- Albertsons 3525 Sycamore School Rd., Fort Worth, 76133; Phone: 817-346-6497, 214-471-0730
- Albertsons 833 NE Alsbury Blvd., Burleson, 76028; Phone: 817-447-9106, 682-216-5266
- Albertsons 6700 West Freeway, Fort Worth, 76116; Phone: 817-377-8074, 214-471-4560
- Albertsons 480 Northwest Parkway, Azle, 76020; Phone: 817-270-1116, 682-216-5229
- Kroger 3510 Alta Mesa, Fort Worth, 76133; Phone: 817-292-3777
- Kroger 2580 E. Arkansas Lane, Arlington, 76014; Phone: 817-861-2779
- Kroger 2475 Ascension Blvd., Arlington, 76011; Phone: 817-275-2901
- Kroger 9114 Camp Bowie West Blvd., Fort Worth, 76116; Phone: 817-560-4233
- Kroger 5330 S. Cooper Street, Arlington, 76017; Phone: 817-472-9576
- Kroger 1060 N. Main Street, Euless, 76039; Phone: 817-283-1152
- Kroger 2110 E Southlake Blvd., Southlake, 76092; Phone: 817-421-7487
- Kroger 976 Keller Parkway, Keller, 76248; Phone: 817-431-5178
- Kroger 3120 South University, Fort Worth, 76109; Phone: 817-566-7861
- Kroger 2109 Harwood Road, Bedford, 76021; Phone: 817-685-9628
- Kroger 1653 Basswood Blvd., Fort Worth, 76131; Phone: 682-316-6387
- Kroger 5241 North Tarrant Parkway, Fort Worth, 76244; Phone: 817-380-6181
- Kroger 9150 N. Tarrant Parkway, North Richland Hills, 76182; Phone: 817-918-3387
- Kroger 6650 N. Beach St., Fort Worth, 76137; Phone: 817-788-1757
- Kroger 2061 Rufe Snow Drive, Keller, 76248; Phone: 817-605-8728
- Kroger 2350 Southeast Green Oaks, Arlington, 76018; Phone: 817-419-0312
- Kroger 3300 Texas Sage Trail, Fort Worth, 76177; Phone: 817-750-2041
- Kroger 945 W. Lamar Blvd., Arlington, 76012; Phone: 817-277-2144
- Kroger 12600 North Beach Street, Fort Worth, 76244; Phone: 817-562-3901
- Kroger 4750 W. Bailey Boswell Rd., Fort Worth, 76179; Phone: 682-316-7508
- Kroger 9135 Boulevard 26, North Richland Hills, 76180; Phone: 817-605-3937
- Kroger 3001 Matlock, Mansfield, 76063; Phone: 817-473-0081
- Kroger 1004 S. Crowley Road, Crowley, 76036; Phone: 817-297-0006
- Kroger 1631 SW Wilshire Blvd., Burleson, 76028; Phone: 817-258-5952
- Kroger 5101 W. Sublett Rd., Arlington, 76017; Phone: 817-516-3763
- Kroger 3300 E. Broad Street, Mansfield, 76063; Phone: 817-435-5418
- Kroger 301 S. Bowen, Arlington, 76013; Phone: 817-277-0072
- Kroger 5701 W. Pleasant Ridge Road, Arlington, 76016; Phone: 817-483-0354
- Kroger 7201 Boulevard 26, North Richland Hills, 76180; Phone: 817-281-8310
- Kroger 708 E. Pipeline, Hurst, 76053; Phone: 817-285-8851
- Kroger 2210 S Fielder, Arlington, 76013; Phone: 817-277-3533