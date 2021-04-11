How a specialized trainer is helping adults with disabilities stay fit

Ability Connection offers yoga, chair exercises, salsa classes— all modified to allow some people to remain in their wheelchairs while others move on mats.

DALLAS — Jill Rodriguez is a specialized fitness trainer at Ability Connection in Dallas.

“Everybody has specific needs, specific abilities and things that are more difficult for them,” she said.

Jill’s training in adaptive fitness allows her to guide people with intellectual and developmental disabilities through daily workouts.

“We have to pay particular attention that the exercises they're doing are safe for them,” said Rodriguez, who combines cardio and weight training to strengthen her students’ mind-body connection.

“Even in your adulthood, you can continue to grow your brain and exercise really helps with that,” she said.

“Just the release of energy is phenomenal,” said Jim Hanophy, CEO of Ability Connection. Hanophy secured a grant to purchase the equipment and make the fitness center possible. The addition was unveiled in Dallas in November.

“It’s something we've wanted to do for a long time because we recognized how important that was for the folks that we serve,” Hanophy said.

Ability Connection offers yoga, chair exercises, salsa classes— all modified to allow some people to remain in their wheelchairs while others move on mats.

According to the CDC, adults with disabilities are three times more likely to have heart disease, stroke, diabetes or cancer then neuronormative adults. Aerobic physical activity can help to reduce the impact of chronic diseases, but about half of adults with disabilities don’t have opportunities to exercise— which was especially true during the peak of the pandemic.

“They generally didn't get as much physical exercise because they could not be out and about,” Rodriguez said. “[They]… had more restrictions than neurotypical populations because they were higher risk, and we didn't want them out and about and more exposed."

In this new training facility, many people like Shawn Robinett, are getting their first shot at physical fitness.

“Gets your heart going, your muscles going,” said Robinett, 49, with a smile.

Their excitement and joy around exercise is what energizes Rodriguez.

“If you watch them, they consider it as a fun activity,” she said. “Although I sometimes have difficulty getting myself to exercise, we've never projected that onto them. So they don't see exercise as a chore. For them, it's just another fun thing to do."

Fun and functional: exercise reduces psychological stress, eases anxiety and depression and empowers us to feel connected to a community.

Take it from Robinett, no matter what the limitation, there’s something here for everyone.

“It’s good for you guys to workout. I done it, you can do it too,” Robinett said.

Ability Connection currently has four trainers completing an adaptive fitness training certification.

They are starting a fitness buddy volunteer program where you can workout with one of their members weekly.