Ready to get inspired all over again? We're back with another "Fitter Together Fitness Challenge."

This time we take you along the journey at GRIT Fitness.

This full-body fitness concept is based on the belief that mental grit or "passion and perseverance for long-term goals" is the key to both fitness success and to living our best lives. At GRIT you'll take original, music-driven group fitness classes that provide an intense workout while having fun at the same time.

Meet our 12-week long participants:

Deirdre Price - 41, Business Operations Manager for an area hospital.

Amanda Dunn - 27, Accountant

Stephanie Patel - 37, Married, mother of a 5-year-old boy, works full-time in financial services.

Holly Montilla - 35, Married, mom to a 3-year-old daughter and owner of a real estate brokerage business.

You can GRIT located in Addison, the Design District and SMU.

