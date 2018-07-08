The first West Nile virus-related death of the year in Dallas County has been reported, the county health department confirmed to WFAA on Tuesday.

More information about the death was not immediately available.

Last year, 26 people contracted the virus and two died in Dallas County. The Health Department wants to remind the public that the virus is present and has been around for many years. The department stressed that West Nile is a preventable disease and that wearing insect repellant outdoors is a must.

Dusk and dawn are when mosquitoes are most active. If you are experiencing a high amount of mosquito activity you are encouraged to go to the Dallas County Health Department website to schedule ground spraying and report mosquito activity.

