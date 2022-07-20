First monkeypox case confirmed in McLennan County

The district said the patient, who is a woman, lives in McLennan County and had no known travel or exposure to other cases.

“Over the last few weeks, the Health District Epidemiology team had started planning for the potential of cases being identified in the Waco-McLennan County community," said Director of the Public Health District LaShonda Malrey-Horne. "This early preparation included communication with both hospital systems and health care providers in the area. We will continue to work with the Texas Department of State Health Services Public Health Region 7 to identify potential cases and ensure testing and treatment if needed.”