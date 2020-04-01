COPPELL, Texas — A fifth grade student from Austin Elementary has died while visiting family over winter break, the Coppell Independent School District says.

Jaxon Campbell's cause of death is still being determined by health officials, Hunt said, but the boy had contracted the flu.

Eight pediatric deaths have been linked to the flu so far this season, including three in North Texas, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Superintendent Brad Hunt sent a letter to parents that said Campbell died Dec. 27.

"He loved sports, especially football and basketball, and being with his friends and family, especially his younger sister," Hunt wrote of Campbell. "He will be missed terribly, and the memories of him as a vibrant, fun-loving child should be cherished."

Hunt said the district has been communicating with Campbell's family and Dallas Health Department medical professionals.

The district will offer support services to students and staff when class resumes Monday, Hunt said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with funeral costs.

