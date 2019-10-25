CARROLLTON, Texas — Parents tend to remember the milestones in the life of a new child.

Their first steps. Their first words.

But for Sean Kim, each milestone reached by his two youngest children seemed a little more grand.

“You appreciate it more,” said Kim. “Every single step they take.”

The appreciation stems from the anger and fear he and his wife Angela experienced with their eldest daughter, Elli.

“She can’t walk. She can’t talk. She can’t eat. She is prone to seizures and pneumonia. When you have a daughter like Elli, it is a full-time job," he said.

Elli, now 7, was born with MeCP2 Duplication Syndrome, a progressive neurological disorder. It is a very rare condition only discovered in 2005.

She undergoes several different therapies multiple days a week, but Sean and Angela know her future may ultimately be truly shaped by research and advances in treatment.

Research they and other families living with the syndrome will have to make happen largely on their own.

“We share daily difficulties, we share which medicines work better,” said Angela. “They are the only ones that truly understand day-to-day life.”

And unlike other more common diseases and conditions that have an entire month or color devoted to fundraising and awareness, the rarity of MeCP2 Duplication Syndrome means most of those efforts fall on families like the Kims.

“All the fundraising is done by families,” she said.

For the past four years, they have held small events just between friends and family to raise money for a GoFundMe benefiting research for an MeCP2 cure. So far, they've raised more than $100,000 total.

Sean Kim says any sign of progress, much like those steps of his younger children, would be greatly celebrated.

“We want see Ellie take one step, take one bite, make one smile."

On Oct. 19, they held their first public fundraiser at the opening of 3 Nations Brewing in Carrolton. Among the items that could be purchased with a donation was a t-shirt with #For1day accompanied by a picture of three pairs of shoes.

The picture is symbolic of the Kims’ ultimate dream.

Their three children walking side-by-side, taking those cherished steps together.