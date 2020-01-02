On Friday night the last American Airline flights from China had finally arrived into DFW Airport. The airline is temporarily canceling all U.S. flights to and from China because of the coronavirus outbreak.

"It's pretty scary because I barely got in," said Angela Yin.

Yin and many others WFAA spoke with at DFW Airport left for China for New Year celebrations. Many tell WFAA that celebrations were not the same because of the outbreak and the government's medical response.

"It kinda ruined the plans because we couldn't go anywhere," Yin said.

American Airlines Flight 128 from Shanghai will be the last DFW flight from China until March 27. Matthias Melchiors was waiting for his wife of 16 years in front of the double doors of the international arrivals.

"I'm excited. I can't wait for her to come out," Melchiors said.

Jack Wang is waiting on his dad to come from Korea. Because flights from China were cancelled, he had to be rerouted through Korea. Wang says he's got plans once his father walks through that door.

"Take him to wash his hands and take him home to take a shower," said Wang.

China is desperate to contain the disease. Melchiors tells WFAA they had very little time to re-book their flight. If they hadn't, his wife would have not have been able to come to America for a while.

"I barely made it. I'm very lucky," Matthias' wife Jae said.

Travelers tell WFAA that medical personnel had checked everyone's temperatures before they departed the plane.

