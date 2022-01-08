Do your migraines feel worse during the summer? Here's why

If you or someone you know suffers from migraines, you might have noticed that they seem to get worse during the summer.

DALLAS — If you or someone you know suffers from migraines, you might have noticed that they seem to get worse during the summer.

"Weather is a very important factor and element when it comes to migraine occurrence," said Dr. Emad Estemalik at the Cleveland Clinic. "Especially around seasonal changes. So as we're going from winter, into spring, into summer, you have significant barometric pressure change."

Barometric pressure is the measurement of air pressure in the atmosphere and changes based on temperature, altitude and moisture.

And as these conditions shift – especially in extreme situations, like a thunderstorm -- it can impact a person's sinuses and cause a migraine.

Migraines are considered much more painful than a typical headache and can lead to other symptoms like nausea, vomiting and sensitivity to light.